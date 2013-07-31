IEC releases voter registration dates

Preparations for the 2014 general elections have started with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) releasing voter registration dates.

A statement from the IEC public relations office states that at its 43rd Commission Meeting held on the 7th of June this year has set aside the period from 4th until 27th October 2013 for voter registration in preparation for next year’s general elections.

It also states that the voter registration will be taking place in all established polling stations during the period including all the weekends falling within the given dates. Batswana aged 18 years and above are eligible to register and vote.