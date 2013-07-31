Marijuana garden blooms at Sir Seretse Khama School

Booming plants of the illegal marijuana drug were dug out and removed from Sir Seretse Khama Junior Secondary School gardens in Gaborone Monday.

Sir Seretse Khama Airport Police cut out the plants suspected to have been growing in the school garden for the past few years. The police were working on a tip off from the school management.

Speaking to this publication, SSKA Station Commander Baneetse Keakile said Water Utilities Cooperation (WUC) employees who were fixing pipes at the school discovered the plants. They (WUC employees) then reported the “suspicious looking plant to teachers who in turn notified the police.”

Keakile further said no one has been charged, as there is no evidence of who planted the trees. “There are no charges because we do not have any suspect who could have planted the trees. It seems as though the plants have been there for years as they had grown big enough for a person to sit under their shade.”

He noted that teachers at the school had not complained of any students who seemed to be under the influence of drugs hence the plants have gone unnoticed. The station commander said they would weigh and then destroy the dug out plants.

However a source tipped this publication that some students in the school knew about the plants and made profits from it. Efforts to get comment from the school head, Gloria Makhandlela were unsuccessful as she was not in the office.