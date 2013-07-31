‘I was disgruntled, - BCP Cllr

The councilor for Village ward in Gaborone, Seabelo Thekiso has left the Botswana Congress Party to join the ruling Botswana Democratic Party. The 31-year-old councilor who was also the BCP Youth League Secretary General told this publication that he was unhappy at the BCP. “I was disgruntled by right now I do not want to discuss my displeasure as I wan to keep peace and not step on anyone’s toes.

I just felt that my services at the BCP were unappreciated and I am taking them elsewhere where they will be.” He said he analysed opposition parties carefully and had no hope in them; hence he could not join any of them.In an interview, Thekiso said he often felt that some decisions were made in the party and in the youth league that seemed to ignore his role as a councilor and Secretary General.

BCP Publicity Secretary, Taolo Lucas confirm receiving resignation letter from Thekiso on Monday. “He has not explained he reasons for leaving but he has been restless for sometime now. I believe his problems are more personal and not political, he is just hiding behind politics,” said Lucas.

