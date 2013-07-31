Masalila vows never to leave the BDP

Suspended Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) executive secretary Thabo Masalila has vowed to remain a loyal member of the party should President Ian Khama sack him.

Khama slapped Masalila with a letter of suspension last month. And despite newspapers reports that Masalila has been dismissed from his powerful post BDP Secretary General Mpho Balopi told this publication that a final decision would be made next Monday.

Word has been doing rounds that Masalila’s fate at Tsholetsa house has been sealed and that he has been dismissed; but Balopi Thursday maintained that, “everything will be finalised on Monday.”

Masalila made headlines after his suspension last month with reports stating that he had acted unethical in his office by tempering with the party’s constitution by altering parts of its soft copy. It has also been reported that his close family member was involved in a car accident driving a BDP office vehicle unauthorised.

Both Masalila and Balopi were less revealing about the former’s deeds. “I can’t say anything more because Masalila is an employee at Tsholetsa House and not a politician,” said the Secretary General.

Asked about his future Masalila said he remains a loyal BDP member. “All I can say is that I am fine where I am and I do not want to go into details that issue.’’