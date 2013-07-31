TAWU to take government to court on levels of operation

The Trainers and Allied Workers Union (TAWU) and the Ministry of Education and Skills Development may soon battle in court following the latter’s decision to approve levels of operation for teachers.

The MoESD announced last Thursday that teachers’ salary grades would be reviewed to bring them in line with those of other public servants. This has put to an end years of complainants by trade unions who for years felt that teachers were being given a raw deal.

Principals at Colleges of Education; School Heads at secondary and primary schools will now be placed at E2, D1 and D2 salary scales respectively. This new structure is expected to effect on the 1st of July 2013.

But the announcement has infuriated TAWU officials who feel that they were not properly consulted and that the implementation of the new pay structure was done in secrecy. Unlike their counterparts, the Botswana Sector for Educators Trade Union (BOSETU) who welcomed the government’s decision, TAWU may approach the High Court to have the decision interdicted.

TAWU president, Allan Keitseng told this publication that they were promised a meeting with the Directorate of Public Service Management (DPSM) last Monday but the latter postponed the meeting to a later date to be announced.

“To our surprise, two days later the ministry announced that the levels of operation were approved, ” said Keitseng adding that his union opposed the new pay structure, as teachers will only progress to a ceiling of D1 salary scale while their counterparts in the public sector can go further than that.

Reached for comment DPSM director Carter Morupisi said they were not obliged to consult the unions. “I have always made it clear to unions that we do not need to go through them when communicating with teachers.”