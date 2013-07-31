Khama congratulates Kenyatta

President Ian Khama has sent a congratulatory message to the newly elected Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and wished him success in his new office.

Khama’s message was delivered on Sunday a day after Kenyan Supreme court ruled in Kenyatta’s favour in a case which the latter’s opponent, Raila Odinga challenged the March 4 election result.

The Botswana leader, who April Fools’ Day marked the beginning of his second term in office, also congratulated the people of Kenya, saying, “the peaceful manner in which they participated in the elections process and the way the political leadership accepted the will of the people,” bore testimony into the maturity of democracy in the Eastern African country.

Khama’s congratulatory message to Kenyatta comes after the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Phandu Skelemani came under scorn following his comments that Botswana would hand over Kenyatta to the International Criminal Court should he visit the country. Kenyatta will be sworn in next week Tuesday.

However, violence and looting was reported in Kenya as some believed to be Ondinga’s supporters complained of unfair elections. This is despite reports indicating that Odinga has accepted and respected the Supreme Court’s ruling and also wished Kenyatta well.

