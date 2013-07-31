GCC to outlaw illegal gatherings

The Gaborone City Council (GCC) has proposed a new events and promotions bye-law for the year 2013. According to the draft proposal any event that will gather over 50 people, organisers will be required by law to notify and seek approval from the GCC.

The Principal Council Attorney, Sono Seisa told the full council on Tuesday that this bye-law applies to all events including those held in private land and public spaces. ‘Events such as weddings, family parties, funerals, sporting, recreational shows and business events are included. The organiser should show us a sound crowd management plan, emergency and contingency plans including medical and security plans as well as environmental management .” he said.

He noted that currently no bye-law addresses the traffic control in such events and it is often that neighbors complain about others blocking their way by packing in front of their gates during gatherings.

GCC noted that where possible the council may assist in areas like traffic control in permitted events. Failure to comply with the bye-laws will constitute to an offence on conviction liable to a penalty of P5000 or imprisonment.

