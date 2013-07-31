Education debate descends into a fistfight

Two BDP MPs blame Nkate for the mess .

Masimolole/Nshimwe in near blow exchange.

At least two senior Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) Members of Parliament, this week blamed former Education Minister Jacob Nkate for the current mess at the Ministry of Education and Skills Development. Keletso Rakhudu and Tshelang Masisi absolved the current minister Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi from the problems besieging the ministry saying she inherited them. In a heated debate that almost turned violent when Speaker of the National Assembly Dr. Margaret Nasha called for tea break at 1600hrs, Venson-Moitoi’s assistant minister Patrick Masimolole and MP for Chobe Gibson Nshimwe almost exchanged blows on the corridors of parliament Wednesday. Other MPs that included Isaac Mabiletsa were forced to breakup the fight that almost erupted, as a fuming Masimolole threw away his mobile phones and threatened to beat up Nshimwe.

The argument between the two started inside the house. As Rakhudu who was debating the budget proposals for the Ministry of Education, Nshimwe passed a remark blaming the BDP government for the failing education system. According to Nshimwe’s account to the Botswana Guardian he blamed the BDP government for the problems at the ministry of education, but Masimolole rudely told him to “shut up.”The former took offence and as parliament went for a short break he approached Masimolole and told him to respect others saying his foul language will cause others to “sin, and I will hit you with a bottle if you keep on doing that.” That’s when all hell broke loose with Masimolole going all out for Nshimwe but other MPs were nearby to intervene. A visibly angry Masimolole then walked off, to the Parliamentary bar.

Meanwhile, Rakhudu said the current minister of education could not be blamed for the problems at the ministry saying she inherited them. “It’s a fact. I am not trying to point fingers here,” he said. Venson-Moitoi took over the reigns from Nkate after the 2009 general elections. Rakhudu- a former assistant minister of education praised Venson-Moitoi saying she is doing a commendable job. “For the first time in many years teachers are being engaged.” Rakhudu was taking the cue from MP for Francistown West Tshelang Masisi who was also of the view that Venson-Moitoi inherited all the problems at the ministry. This line of debate even took Dr. Nasha by surprise who stood up to note that it is normal for those in government to blame each other. Debating the same budget Mabiletsa said the minister is to blame. The examinations mess, strike by teachers, which took long all, happened while Venson-Moitoi was minister and she should take the blame, he said. “She is failing to monitor her ministry.”