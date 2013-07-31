Suspended BNYC boss reinstated

The Executive Director of Botswana National Youth Council (BNYC), Benjamin Raletsatsi who has been on suspension for close to a year will resume duty in April, Botswana Guardian has been told.

He has been cleared on some of the disciplinary charges laid against him.

Raletsatsi was scheduled to start work on April 1- not April Fool’s joke-because the Board of Directors has given Acting Executive Director between now and then to wrap up and write a final report before handing over. Raletsatsi was suspended by the BNYC with full benefits last year April and later faced an internal inquiry and disciplinary hearing, a process that was completed last December.

In his place the parent Ministry of Youth Sports And Culture (MYSC) seconded Tiny Tamasiga Gontse to hold fort as Acting Executive Director. BNYC chairman, Metlha Mokwena confirmed to Botswana Guardian that Raletsatsi has been cleared on some of the charges and has been asked to resume duty.“The outcome is he was not found guilty or has done anything wrong in some of the disciplinary charges he faced, therefore he will resume duty on April 1, 2013,” said Mokwena.

Charges laid against Raletsatsi are not clear as the matter has not been made public, even Mokwena has refused to clear the mist. However, it is alleged he was accused of having made unilateral decisions which threw the Centre into financial dire straits, as well as issues concerning tendering procedures and restructuring of the organisation.

Raletsatsi resumes on the same conditions of the initial contract, which he entered with BNYC two years ago when he was offered a three-year employment contract. This means he will be left with just one year, before his contract expires. He will earn P27 478 and not P58 250,00 as per the BNYC new salary grading as stated by the BNYC latest white paper of November 2011 which has since been aborted.

Raletstatsi confirmed hearing that the board has resolved that he resumes duty. “I am still to receive a letter or official communication informing me to report for duty on April as I have been told by way of email’ he said