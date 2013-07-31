Guma passes first hurdle

Efforts to have Samson Moyo Guma closed out of the contest for a central committee position hit a snag this week, as his detractors failed to present their case before the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) Central Committee meeting.

BDP Secretary General Mpho Balopi confirmed that Guma’s candidature was not discussed this Monday. Balopi read malice on the part of those challenging Guma’s candidature. He said it was decided during the 2011 Mahalapye congress that the two-year waiting period would be waived for those who want to either contest for political office or public office.

He said the central committee approved the decision. Balopi gave an example of Kabo Morwaeng who towards the end of last year was elected to the chairmanship of the Molepolole South branch.

Morwaeng is also a BMD founder. Guma is now destined for a showdown with Education Minister and MP for Serowe South Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi for the chairmanship of the ruling party. Guma’s candidature was hanging on a thread as some democrats had already complained that he could not lead the party because of his past liaison with the Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD)- an offspring of BDP, for which he also served as founding member and founding treasurer.

The BDP members cited the party constitution, which stipulates at Section 30.6.4 that; “Save that a member admitted from another Party shall fulfil all of the above as well as remain for a period not less than 2 years before such member can become a member of the Central Committee.” Guma only rejoined the BDP earlier last year and by the end of the year declared his ambition to contest for the chairmanship.

The issue was supposed to be discussed this week during a scheduled Central Committee meeting, but according to sources it was not even on the agenda. A Guma sympathiser said the issue was probably not tabled because those who complained have no clear case.