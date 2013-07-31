Seharane remains defiant in defeat

A defiant Botswana National Front (BNF) activist, Rex Seharane, has vowed to fight Duma Boko to the bitter end, even if it means appealing High Court Judge Michael Leburu’s dismissal with costs of his application.Justice Leburu this week dismissed the ‘urgent application’ filed by Seharane, challenging Boko’s leadership of the BNF in view of his (Boko and BNF) membership and leadership of the newlyformed Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC).

Seharane had argued that after joining the UDC (as President), there were fears that Boko would soon start allocating BNF constituencies within the UDC. The UDC is an alliance of the BNF, Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD) and the Botswana Peoples Party (BPP). Delivering his ruling Leburu said Seharane’s fears were unfounded and without substance. “The applicant has failed to demonstrate how the 2nd respondent (Boko) will unilaterally allocate BNF constituencies to other parties.

He has also failed to demonstrate how Boko is dismantling the BNF,” Leburu contested. The Judge ruled that it was mere speculation and conjecture on the part of Seharane that Boko would unilaterally give away BNF constituencies to other parties. Leburu then dismissed the matter with costs of a high scale to mark the court’s disapproval of bringing an urgent application which is not only urgent, but lacked the necessary averments on prayers sought.

Speaking after judgement was delivered BNF attorney Dumezweni Mthimkhulu said the application was brought to court as a form of harassment targeted at the BNF and Duma Boko. Mthimkhulu said they were going to pursue Seharane for costs awarded to them. “He must know that we are coming after him, those who sent him to file the application will assist in recovering costs,” he said. Mthimkhulu argued that a related matter scheduled for next year would also be dismissed as it is targeted at harassing his clients.

Speaking after the ruling Seharane remained defiant, maintaining that the BNF should not be allowed to join another party. “The BNF cannot combine with smaller parties that have no track record at the General Elections. This is merely a game we have not even started, we will decide on whether to appeal the matter later on.”

In a rather strange twist of events, Seharane’s attorney Gabriel Kanjabanga was nowhere to be seen immediately after the judgement leaving his client to deal with media interviews. A defeated Seharane could be seen taking a solitary walk to a nearby Lobatse bus stop soon after court proceedings.