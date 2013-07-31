When reporting corruption pays

The Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC) will start rewarding persons who report cases that result in conviction.

Speaking at the United Nations International Anti Corruption Day commemoration at the Gaborone International Convention Centre, President Ian Khama said in an effort to encourage and appreciate those who report corruption, the DCEC will reward any person who has made a report that resulted in a successful conviction.

“The size of the reward will be determined by the magnitude of the case,” he said, appealing to all Batswana to help fight against corruption by reporting it to the relevant authorities even petty attempts to solicit or pay bribes. Khama pointed out that corruption is just one evil that fuels greed and self interest. He further said that the reason why people do not care for the needy, disrespect elders, leaders, parents, make rude remarks, personal attacks, misinformation, untruths, and defamations in media, facebook, on air and between political opponents is because they have allowed alcohol and other harmful substances to take control and damage their lives.

“All this is happening because such people have lost culture and the sense of Botho,” he said adding that culprits should be blacklisted for not making any contribution to national development. He appealed to the public to embrace the principles of Botho and be productive towards the New Year and through to vision 2016 and beyond. Furthermore, Khama said government has agreed to delink DCEC from the mainstream public service and have a separate pay structure and condition of service for it.

“The exercise is being undertaken by the DCEC together with DPSM and will be brought to cabinet for approval before the end of this financial year,” he said, adding that on the enforcement side government has approved the review of the corruption and economic crime act to close gaps existing in the legislation. “A bill has already been produced and time permitting will be discussed during this sitting of parliament,” he said.