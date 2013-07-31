Will BDP vet out Seretse and Paledi?

The electoral prospects of deputy finance minister Vincent Thina Seretse and Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) member, Paul Paledi hang in the balance, as primary elections to prepare for the 2014 general elections inch closer.The Directorate of Public Prosecution has dragged the duo to court to answer for corruption charges.

In effect, this deals a hard blow to the duo’s political ambitions since their respective Branch committees, upon whom is reserved the prerogative to either vet in or out for participation in the primaries could be hard pressed for time to consider in their favour. BDP is gunning for early elections to exploit the current impasse in the opposition.

Except for their respective branch committees, the two men’s fate could be decided by the Executive committee, which is the final arbiter. Here it will depend on how badly the executive wants both men to be legislators. But then again, time could act against them. The branch committees will be placed between a rock and a hard place. Vetting both men in whilst their criminal charges have not been dispensed with at court, could be problematic in that if they are finally convicted, it would mean an automatic by-election in their respective constituencies, and consequently a loss of resources.

The party’s electoral guidelines are silent on this aspect, as are the Independent Electoral Commission’s code of conduct for politicians. In the final analysis, the party could rely on the constitutional principle of presumption of innocence and vet both men in at great risk to the party’s electoral fortunes. In fact, BDP’s director of elections, Parks Tafa confirms that indeed they will invoke this principle. “We at the BDP believe one is innocent until proven guilty, and until anything happens to the contrary, Seretse (Vincent) will stand for primary elections,” he said Wednesday.

Currently Seretse, a native of Molepolole, is a specially elected MP, serving at the president’s pleasure. He has already proven his mettle as cabinet material and will want to justify the president’s choice by winning a constituency either in Molepolole or any of the Kweneng areas in an open election. Paledi on the other hand is former BDP deputy treasurer, as well as former chairman of the fund raising committee. He is credited for among other things, successfully securing donor agencies, a tenant (in Mascom Wireless) to take over Tsholetsa House, and leading a fund raising team that arranged former president Sir Ketumile Masire’s farewell party.

Paledi is said to be interested in contesting in one of the Kgatleng constituencies. Seretse and Paledi appeared before Village Chief Magistrate, Linah Mokibe-Oabile for mention on Wednesday. It was their second appearance, but they were not asked to plead following a request by DPP director Leonard Sechele who appeared in person. Sechele told the court that the DPP intended holding the trial at the Corruption Court. Seretse faces two counts of corruption and abuse of office while still Chief Executive Officer at Botswana Telecommunications Corporation (BTC).

While Paledi allegedly acting jointly and in concert knowingly gave false information to a person employed in the public service to wit Cecil Masiga (in his capacity as the Evaluation Team Leader.) The two together with one Berndt Guston Astrom jointly face a total of four charges brought against them by the DCEC. Sechele told the court that the defence counsel comprising Thabiso Tafila for Seretse, Mboki Chilisa for Paledi and his company Serala and Rahim Khan representing Astrom has been served with all the necessary documents and the last batch were served that morning and asked that the charge sheet be read to Paledi who was not present when the trial was first brought to court.

However, attorney Nfila complained that the documents were served to them on Wednesday morning and further that they have not been furnished with some of the answers and they need particulars that they requested for count one and two. Sechele responded that they have provided the defence with particulars but that they had said they are insufficient. He said they would reluctantly provide them with other particulars as they form part of the evidence. Attorney Chilisa said that Paledi has not been charged with corruption and should not go to the corruption court. However, Sechele argued that the decision on who is charged in which court lies with the DPP.

The accused will appear in court on 15 January 2013. The charge sheet states that on or about 14 February 2008 in Gaborone, Seretse- while employed by Botswana Telecommunications Corporation (BTC as Chief Executive Officer, and while a referee to the second accused person’s company (Serala (Pty) Ltd with which BTC proposed to deal he (Seretse) failed to disclose the nature of his interest in the company, and knowingly participated in the proceedings of the BTC Board relating to the award of tender number ETC/Mob/ DLR003/2008-09 to the said Serala (pty) Ltd.

Count two states that between 5th and 8th March 2008 in Gaborone, Seretse, while employed by BTC as CEO, in abuse of the authority of his office, knowingly and without lawful authority directed Moatshe Lebekwe and Berndt Astrom to recruit eight (8) of BTC employees, namely; Berndt Astrom, Gabalemogwe Rankgate, Oiketlile Setema, Bareng Gaadingwe, Keone Mpodi, Yunnes Salim Moyo, Segopotso Lebele and Moatshe Lebekwe to offer their services to Serala (Pty) Ltd, by supplying the said company with their curriculum vitae and to further enter into letters of intent for employment with the said company while they were still employees of BTC and the said proposition by Seretse was at the expense of BTC, an act which was prejudicial to the rights and interests of BTC.

The charge sheet states that Paledi (a director of Serala (Pty) Ltd) and Serala (Pty) Ltd, on or about 25 February 2008 in Gaborone, acting jointly and in concert knowingly gave false information to a person employed in the public service to wit Cecil Masiga (in his capacity as the Evaluation Team Leader), who was employed by the Department of Telecommunications and Postal Services (DTPS) to the effect that the 2nd accused’s company Serala (Pty) Ltd had recruited eight (8) of BTC employees, namely; Berndt Astrom Gabalemogwe Rankgate, Oiketlile Setema, Bareng Gaadingwe, Keone Mpodi, Yunnes Salim Moyo and Segopotso Lebele and further that Serala (Pty) Ltd had entered into letters of intent for employment with Serala (Pty) Ltd, thereby causing the said Cecil Masiga -in his capacity as the Evaluation team leader, to issue a selective invitation to tender to the 2nd accused’s company - (Serala (Pty) Ltd) and further for the said company [Serala (Pty) Ltd) to be evaluated for the provision of Project Management Services for the implementation of Underserved Area Telecommunications (NTELETSA 2) which resolution the Evaluation team would not have made had they been given the correct information.

The fourth accused Astrom between the 5th - 8th March 2007 in Gaborone, while under the employ of BTC as Project Manager, allegedly in abuse of the authority of his office knowingly and without lawful authority, assumed a position of Project Coordinator in a company called Serala (Pty) Ltd, while still employed by BTC as Project Manager, an act which was prejudicial to the rights and interests of BTC. The accused persons will appear in court for mention on 15 January 2013.