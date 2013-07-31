UDC launches Maboane candidate

The Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) launched its candidate for the Maboane ward bye- election, Mogomotsi Mokgolele, last week Saturday in Maboane.

The ward became vacant following the death of Botswana National Front councillor, Bright Segwagwa who lost his life after a long illness. The event, which should have taken place the previous week, had been postponed due to the torrential rains that hit the village.

Launching the 30 year old Mokgolele, the national chairman of the Botswana Peoples Party (BPP), Richard Gudu, who stood in for the president of the Botswana Movement for Democratic party (BMD), Gomolemo Motswaledi lambasted the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) government accusing it of tribalism.

“As UDC, we find it repugnant that languages such as Sekgalagadi have been sentenced to extinction by the discriminatory BDP. We advocate for the teaching of children in their mother tongue, “ he thundered to murmurs of approval from the people. Maboane falls in the Letlhakeng West constituency where Sekgalagadi is the majority language. He called upon the people to turn up in large numbers on polling day and vote Mokgolele, pleading with them to link their destitute situation to the ruling BDP’s poor development record.

For his part, Mokgolele implored the voters to elect him to “go to council and complete Bright Segwagwa’s people-centered agenda which he left mid-term on account of his death.” If elected, he would insist on the improvement of water supply in the ward, he told the rally.

Singling himself out as the only candidate familiar with the “peoples problems,” he cast aspersions on the candidacy of Mender Melao of the BCP as a non- starter. “He does not even come from the ward and as such he will not even vote for himself since he is a resident of Sesung,” he added.

For his part, former BNF secretary general, Mahommad Khan, called the BCP a spoiler whose agenda is to hand Maboane to the BDP. As far as he is concerned, the BDP has impoverished the people of Maboane in order to endear itself to them by enticing them with the government schemes. “But how many of you here have benefitted from CEDA or any of those schemes?” he asked rhetorically.

Former area member of parliament, Filbert Nagafela, boasted that it was going to be a one-sided affair before he displayed 15 BDP membership cards which he said were from members of the BDP who were defecting to the UDC. Phillip Khwae, MP for Kgalagadi North, appealed to the voters not to lose their 2009 vision when they voted BNF.

Ivory Keekee of the BMD called upon the youth to look beyond the bye-election and prepare themselves “to effect regime change in 2014 by registering in large numbers.”The chairman of the BMD, Nehemiah Modubule, called upon voters to ignore the BDP which he said had neglected them.”What have you gained since independence?

You leave in abject poverty while ministers in the BDP government were built houses worth P7 million each. They are given P300, 000.00 worth of furniture each. Meanwhile, you are paid P400.00 per month as Ipelegeng labourers. Do accept those blankets and other gifts intended to buy you but do not let the gifts influence your vote,” he advised.