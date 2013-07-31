Disaster victims left in the lurch, • While P16 million sits in the Fund

Another controversy surrounding the Disaster Management Fund (DMF) is looming, as the government is reluctant to come to the aid of victims of disaster who were left without shelter in several areas in the country.

Communities in villages such as Moleplolole, Mahalapye, Palapye and Kgalagadi district were left in a trail of disaster in the wake of hailstorms that hit them.

This has prompted MPs to prompting call on government to help the communities. Presidential Affairs, Minister, Mokgweetsi Masisi says the government has no money to help the communities to rebuild their houses. He said that the government could only provide tents to the victims.

However the National Disaster Management Office Chief Programme Officer, Nkosiyabo Moyo says the fund currently has P16 million. He revealed in an interview that a report on the disaster has indicated that the storm had damaged 57 houses, saying the Fund would help victims in Molepolole who were left homeless in the train of a devastating storm.

Francistown South MP, Winter Mmolotsi said that it was disappointing that government used disaster funds to set up the Directorate of Intelligence Services (DIS) and now finds it hard to help victims of disaster, who should be the natural beneficiaries. Most victims in Molepolole wore hopeless faces this week when Botswana Guardian paid them a visit. One of the victims, Kgomotso Motlhale of Lekgwapheng ward in Molepolole says her family of 11 is forced to sleep in a mud hut.

“They once came here (Disaster Management Office) after the incident and gave us food. They also came with a big tent. We requested for a smaller tent but they never came back,” said Motlhale. Another victim Boikhutso Mosupi, 55, had to use her Ipelegeng wages to renovate the house after the hailstorm, and the National Disaster Officers have never visited her.