BNF won’t go back on umbrella

Botswana National Front (BNF) national conference billed for Maun from July 14 to 17 is expected to thrash out contentious issues around the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) and discuss allocation of constituencies and wards under the arrangement. In an interview on Tuesday, BNF Secretary for Information and Publicity, Moeti Mohwasa, said next month's national conference would be like any other gathering aimed at reinvigorating the party. Mohwasa said the conference is in accordance with section 14.2 of the BNF constitution.