The curse of acting chief executives



The Botswana Guardian can reveal that the organisation has a history of appointing personnel in top management in acting capacities. In 2003 both an acting CEO and an acting Board of Commissioners’ chairman in Thabani Machacha and Mmapula Modise ran the organisation respectively. In 2005 the BMC top management had in their midst two top managers working in acting capacities.

According to the year’s financial report, the general manager-operations and the finance general manager (Norman Wright) were both on acting capacities. The trend continued in 2009 as the corporate manager was hired on acting capacity. In July 2010 after the resignation of Dr. Motshudi Raborokgwe from the post of CEO, Sonny Molapisi was appointed as acting CEO. He held the position until January 2011, when Dr. David Felepau took over.

The latter did not last long and was this year released from his contract. It is not yet clear how much he was paid for the termination of his contract. Thompson was then appointed on acting capacity as CEO. Still in 2010 the organisation had Gaotswepelo Kgosidialwa acting as plant manager for the Francistown abattoir and Seikanelo Madisa as the acting compliance manager. Dr. Akolang Tombale was last week appointed BMC CEO.