The 2017 UN World Happiness Report has declared Botswana as one of the most miserable countries in the world

The recent United Nations (UN) World Happiness Report (WHR) has labelled Botswana as one of the unhappiest places on earth.

The report was released this week and features Botswana in position 142 out of 155 countries in the world. The WHR further places Botswana in position 34 out of 44 African countries. Moreover the shocking report shows Botswana, regarded by many as a flourishing and progressive economy being ranked lower than other African states including Sudan, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Lesotho and Angola.

The report further ranks Botswana lower than war torn hotspots including Iraq, Afghanistan and Ukraine. According to the WHR Norway is the happiest country in the world while the Central African Republic came in last at position 155.

The WHR measurement considers six factors: GDP per capita, healthy years of life expectancy, social support (as measured by having someone to count on in times of trouble), trust (as measured by a perceived absence of corruption in government and business), perceived freedom to make life decisions, and generosity (as measured by recent donations).