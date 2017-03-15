SA student pilot survives crash landing along the Pitsane- Goodhope road

One person survived an aeroplane crash landing between the Southern Villages of Pitsane and Goodhope yesterday

According to the Ministry of Transport and Communication, a South African PA-28 small plane crash-landed at Bethele along the Pitsane road with a student pilot on board. According to the Ministry of Transport, the aircraft registered ZS-GTR belongs to a flying school based in Mafikeng, South Africa

Reports indicate that there were no personal injuries but the aircraft sustained some damage during the emergency landing. The Ministry of Transport spokesperson Oteng Mokowe said government air safety investigators have since been deployed to access the incident.

This is the third aviation incident in just a matter of weeks. Three Botswana Defence Force (BDF) officers recently lost their lives after plane crash near Mapharangwane airbase. Meanwhile four people survived a helicopter crash in Tutume village last month