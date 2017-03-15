SA student pilot survives crash landing along the Pitsane- Goodhope road

BG Reporter
Wednesday, 15 March 2017
SA student pilot survives crash landing along the Pitsane- Goodhope road

One person survived an aeroplane  crash landing  between the Southern Villages of Pitsane  and Goodhope yesterday

According to the Ministry of Transport and Communication, a South African PA-28   small   plane crash-landed at Bethele along the Pitsane road with a student pilot on   board. According to the Ministry of Transport, the aircraft registered ZS-GTR belongs to a flying school based in Mafikeng, South Africa

Reports indicate that there were no personal injuries but the aircraft sustained some damage during the emergency landing.  The Ministry of Transport spokesperson Oteng Mokowe said government air safety investigators have since been deployed to access the   incident. 

This is the third aviation incident in just a matter of weeks. Three Botswana Defence Force (BDF) officers recently lost their lives after plane crash near Mapharangwane airbase. Meanwhile four people survived a helicopter crash in Tutume village last month

Related items
The gutsy Thuli Madonsela
SADC officials plan way forward after devastating effects of El-Nino
Namibia aims to become Africa’s logistics hub
World Bank approves $145.5 million for Botswana
ESPcreated 18 790 jobs since 2015
back to top

BG Most Popular

SA student pilot survives crash landing along the Pitsane- Goodhope road
1

SA student pilot survives crash landing along the Pitsane- Goodhope road
2
World Bank approves $145.5 million for Botswana
3
MPs disown Khama’s retirement Bill
4
Khama’s 2014 decision haunts BDP in Tlokweng

BG Calendar

« March 2017 »
Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    