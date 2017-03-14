Khama’s 2014 decision haunts BDP in Tlokweng

Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) leader President Ian Khama’s decision to suspend some of the party members in Tlokweng Constituency in 2014 is now backfiring on the party. The bad blood between the two warring factions in the constituency, one aligned with former area MP Olebile Gaborone and the other supporting the current party Parliamentary candidate for the area Elijah Katse, is said to be compromising the BDP chances of winning the constituency.

Amid heated political activities towards the 2014 general election, President Khama suspended Katse and some of his council candidates after they won the party’s primary elections over allegations of vote rigging. Katse and his suspended team were recalled as candidates and the losing team was given the green light to represent the party in the general election. After losing in the general election the Gaborone-led team accused their disgruntled counterparts (Katse-led team) of sabotaging them, claiming they deprived them of the much-needed support in favour of Umbrella for Democratic Change candidate - the late MP, Same Bathobakae. Now things have taken a dramatic twist.

The losing 2014 team has taken the war to Katse who now represents BDP in the yet-to-be announced date for by-election. It has emerged that the two teams don’t see eye to eye, a factor that no doubt worries the party leadership. It has also been alleged that the delayed announcement for the by-election date by the President could be a tactic by the ruling party to buy time to put its house in order. Insiders say the pro-Gaborone faction says it will not support Katse just as his team denied it support in 2014. They argue that Katse and his team were a contributory factor for the party’s loss as they took their disgruntlement to the electorate and the polls. House to house campaigns in the constituency are also said to be done along factional lines as those who were not in Katse’s team in 2014 have been sidelined.

Even though Katse and party Secretary General Botsalo Ntuane have maintained that all is well in the constituency, the situation is said to be the opposite. This week Ntuane insisted that things are going according to plan and dismissed allegations of factional differences as mere beerhall talk. Botswana Guardian however has it on good authority that the two teams are speaking at cross-purposes and that the party leadership is expected to take advantage of the South East Regional Congress in Tlokweng tomorrow (Saturday) to reconcile the warring factions.

The congress would be followed by a star rally addressed by Vice President and party Chairman Mokgweetsi Masisi, ministers and central committee members who are expected to preach peace. This publication can also safely confirm that the South-East Region has also made it its top priority to unite the two factions in the interest of winning the constituency. Since the 2014 general election, BDP in Tlokweng has never been united.

BDP South East Region Secretary Collen Mochotlhi confirmed the congress but said it would not discuss the alleged factionalism. He said as far as he knows the party is doing well in terms of campaign. He also confirmed that as the region they are deploying teams to the constituency indicating that on Wednesday this week councillors from Ramotswa were scheduled to join the campaign. Mochotlhi said they are also expecting a team from Kgatleng to assist on Saturday after the congress.Ntuane rubbished claims of factionalism expressing confidence of winning the constituency.

He also stated that as the BDP they do not influence issuance of the writ of election. “We have no influence on the Independent Electoral Commission about elections. That is entirely upon them to tell us when the election would be held. I mean just because we are in government you cannot suggest that we have an influence. We are also in the dark as an interested party in the by-election. We are united in Tlokweng and more support is coming from other parts of the country to lend support,” said Ntuane.

He said people should not be derailed by the poor attendance of their weekly rallies and interpret such in an uninformed manner. Contrary to claims by Ntuane, the Electoral Act states that the president issues a writ for a Parliamentary by-election. In accordance with Section 34 of the Electoral Act for purposes of a general election or a by-election to fill a vacancy therein caused by death, resignation or otherwise, the President shall issue a writ under the public seal of Botswana, addressed to the returning officer.

IEC Principal Public Relations Officer Osupile Maroba said the issue of writ is outside their jurisdiction.

Maroba stated that Section 34 of the Electoral Act is not clear in terms of the period within which elections should be held for Parliamentary seat as opposed to council which is within 90 days. He said the election however could not be expected soon as “we are about to experience transition into the new financial year”. The division in Tlokweng according to sources is likely to repeat what transpired in the build-up to Goodhope-Mabule by-election where the party was divided over the candidate Eric Molale who later lost to UDC’s Kgosi Lotlaamoreng.