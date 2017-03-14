Makgato unchallenged in BDP Women’s Wing race

Botswana Democratic Party Women Chairperson, Dorcas Makgato is likely not to be challenged for the position when the party converges in Maun next week for the Women’s Wing elective congress.

The congress has so far not created any hype as no fierce competition is expected for key positions especially the chairperson’s seat. So far no one has come forth to declare interest to challenge current chairperson Dorcas Makgato. Makgato, who is also Minister of Health and Wellness, became the chairperson two years ago in Lobatse defeating Tshepo Wareus in a tight contest. Makgato has revealed that she would be defending her seat at the congress.

BDP Secretary General Botsalo Ntuane told a media briefing this week that preparations are ongoing for the congress where a new committee will be elected. He revealed that Makgato will give a detailed report on preparations next week to the media. He said unlike the Youth and National Congresses, the Women Wing congress follows a different approach as people are not requested to declare expression of interest to contest.

He said names will be called from the floor and seconded for those nominated for various positions in the committee. Indications are that with the relationship Makgato has made among the BDP women, it could spell doom for anyone who may want to take her head on. Makgato has been celebrated by BDP women for her interventions especially fundraising activities that ensure that the Women’s Wing does not rely on the mother party for financial assistance.

Her committee’s bold step to host the first-ever three-day extensive inaugural conference in Mahalapye early December last year cemented her love and trust among the BDP women. Resolutions taken at the congress in Maun next weekend are expected to be presented at the BDP annual National Council to be held in Gaborone on the 25th of this month.