Bailey bridge at Nywane River will only accommodate light vehicles when it re-opens on Monday

The Bailey bridge, which was extensively damaged in the wake of recent flash floods, is currently under construction.

The bridge located along the A1 at Nywane River near Otse village along busy Gaborone - Lobatse road is expected to re-open next week Monday after it was closed for weeks. According from a press release from the Roads Department, the bridge is being strategically constructed to help with the movement of vehicles.

“The steel structure will accommodate only light vehicles. An existing 1.2 km bypass adjacent to the collapsed bridge is being prepared for use by light vehicles,” the statement reads.

Moreover, The Roads Department states that no trucks, buses or any vehicles will be allowed through the Bailey bridge and bypass. “Roads engineers are working closely with the Botswana Defence Force (BDF) engineers to ensure the Bailey bridge is functioning by next week Monday”