BG Reporter
Tuesday, 07 March 2017
Bailey bridge at Nywane River will only accommodate light vehicles when it re-opens on Monday

The Bailey bridge, which was extensively damaged in the wake of recent flash floods, is currently   under   construction.

The bridge located along the A1 at Nywane River near Otse village along busy Gaborone - Lobatse   road is expected to re-open next week Monday after it was closed for weeks. According from a press release from the Roads Department, the bridge is being   strategically constructed to help with the movement of vehicles.

“The steel structure will accommodate only light vehicles. An existing 1.2 km bypass adjacent to the collapsed   bridge is being prepared   for use by light vehicles,” the statement reads.

Moreover, The Roads Department states   that no trucks, buses or any vehicles will be allowed through the Bailey bridge and bypass. “Roads   engineers are working closely with the Botswana Defence Force  (BDF) engineers to ensure   the Bailey bridge   is functioning by next week Monday”

