Domkrag goes to war

The battle lines are drawn. And the fight for the control of the ruling Botswana Democratic Party is finally shaping up. After months of speculations on who will contest for which position come July in Tonota, democrats this week Wednesday threw their names in the hat to contest for various positions within the party.

Wednesday the 1st of March was set as the deadline for BDP members to express their interest to serve Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) in the party’s central committee. The July congress viewed by some as a break or make for the party which has ruled Botswana for over five decades will see heavyweights battling for key positions with the chairmanship being used as a stepladder to succeeding President Ian Khama.

A fierce battle is expected in the key positions of Chairmanship and Secretary General. No competition according to information gathered by this publication so far should be expected for the BDP Treasurer seat, which for years has been the exclusive preserve of businessman and motor magnate, Satar Dada. For the chairmanship, Botswana Guardian is reliably informed that by end of business on Wednesday which was the deadline for submission of names for those interested, BDP Executive Secretary Merapelo Moloise’s office had received an overwhelming number of applicants.

Vice President Mokgweetsi Masisi is expected to defend his seat against Minister of Infrastructure and Housing Development Nonofo Molefhi, former MP and businessman Robert Masitara while information is still unavailable whether Minister of Environment Natural Resources Conservation and Tourism Tshekedi Khama, the president’s younger brother, has shown interest to contest. Current Secretary General Botsalo is expected to defend his seat against former party Secretary General and immediate past Ambassador to Japan Jacob Nkate. Deputy Secretary General also Minister of Defence Justice and Security, Shaw Kgathi will face Francistown Specially-Elected Councillor also former BDP National Youth Chairman Andy Boatile and former Botswana National Youth Council Chairman Louis Sibanda. They have both confirmed their candidature.

Long serving Treasurer, Dada confirmed that he would be defending his seat. Masisi has long declared that he would be defending the seat. Nkate who had earlier indicated that he would be challenging Masisi confirmed this Wednesday that he would be contesting for Secretary General seat. He is said to have reached a compromise with Masisi. Ntuane declined to confirm his candidature when contacted.

He confirmed however that many democrats have expressed interest for various positions in the BDP. Ntuane said they have received a flood of expression of interest. “But I am not at liberty to divulge any names. The names will be published at the party National Council on the 25th of March 2017. As for whether I would be defending my seat you would know on March 25th”, he stated. Ntuane is said to be on Molefhi’s lobby list. His challenger is not new to BDP politics as he held the same position before. Sources say Nkate’s bid will enjoy a boost from Masisi who has already made inroads in his campaign. The Vice President is enjoying the support of majority of BDP NYEC members and majority of Women’s Wing members.

However, Ntuane who has close ties with the party’s rank and file, could gain sympathy votes if he decides to stand, as many democrats feel he has been sidelined ever since he assumed office in 2015 and most of his key responsibilities, among them reviving structures, have been usurped by the Political Education Committee (PEC). Masisi could also have an easy way as many believe he has been aggressive in his campaign as evidenced by his recruitment drive. In the party’s 2015 Mmadinare elective congress Masisi entered the race late but thrashed all his opponents. Molefhi, who is said to be enjoying support from some cabinet ministers, could bank on his calmness and neutrality when it comes to factions. His campaign, unlike Masisi’s, has been conducted discreetly and only came out into the open a fortnight ago when he told a local publication that he is in the race.

Masitara on the other hand could have a mammoth task as many believe he is not in touch with structures of the party. Just like Nkate, Masitara’s absence from active politics poses danger as this means the system has thrown him out. When asked about his interest, the former MP for Gaborone West North hung up the phone but according to his close associates, Masitara who has been out of the country landed this week to forward his name. Minister Tshekedi Khama could not be reached for comment and at press time had not responded to an SMS inquiry sent to him but only responded via SMS saying, “Sorry I can’t talk right now”. Names of those who have expressed interest are expected to be tabled before the monthly party central committee meeting on Monday.