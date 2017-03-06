Nkate joins forces with Masisi

Former Ambassador to Japan Jacob Nkate has sealed a deal with Vice President Mokgweetsi Masisi to join forces for Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) elective congress slated for Tonota in July this year.

Sources within both Masisi and Nkate’s camp have revealed to this publication that a deal was sealed recently for the two to work together. Masisi will be defending his seat as party Chairman while Nkate who also harboured dreams of becoming the party chairman has now joined the Vice President’s camp to contest as Secretary General.

Botswana Guardian can safely reveal that Nkate forwarded his name to express interest for the position of secretary general, currently held by Botsalo Ntuane.Nkate was tipped for the party’s chairmanship and ultimately the presidency. News within BDP corridors is that Nkate who was allegedly pushed to take up the ambassador assignment to Japan would stop at nothing this time to put his foot down and ensure that he reclaims his political status. Nkate has served before in various Party structures among them as BOMASE Regional Secretary, Ngami Constituency Secretary, BDP NYEC Chair and BDP Secretary General. This week Nkate confirmed that he has submitted his name for the secretary general seat.

“Yes I can confirm that I have responded to an announcement by the party that those who are interested should show by writing expression of interest to contest for any position in the central committee”, said Nkate. He dismissed claims that he is joining Masisi’s lobby list. He said he would be happy to work with any democrat who would approach him. “I have decided to contest for this seat after careful consideration and engagement with other fellow democrats especially my supporters. As I have said in previous communication with the media I would be happy to serve in any position that fellow democrats feel I would best suited to serve in,” revealed Nkate.

However, information gathered by this publication is that Nkate who would be challenging Ntuane has found a home under Masisi who is also enjoying the support of party leader, Ian Khama. The duo is said to have reached an agreement after long deliberations and supporters’ engagements on ways of working together. “The duo decided to join forces given its experiences and influence in the party. Nkate has been in the party for long. Masisi’s current form and command among democrats would be complemented by Nkate’s experience and alliance with other disgruntled BDP members post Festus Mogae’s era,” an insider told this publication.

Masisi, who is believed to have built base for himself among various party structures, is said to be poised for victory and anyone challenging him would face an uphill battle. His recruitment drive within the opposition, which saw masses of opposition members especially from Botswana Movement for Democracy and Botswana Congress Party joining the ruling party, has earned him respect among BDP members especially the rank and file.