Four people survive chopper crash in Tutume

Four people survived a helicopter crash on Monday in Tutume Village. This is a second aviation accident just week after a fatal aeroplane crash that killed three Botswana Defence Force (BDF) officers.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Transport and Communications, the accident happened around 1830hrs. “A Botswana registered helicopter A2-HJR, based in Kasane was involved in an accident. The aircraft had departed Kasane to night stop in Pandamatenga with three people on board, being the crew plus two passengers,” a state from the Ministry of Transport reads.

“Reports indicate that the incident took place as the helicopter was taking off from a playing ground in Tutume after picking up a third passenger.” The occupants were rushed to the hospital in Francistown but three have since been discharged, with only one still under medical care.

“The ministry has since instituted an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the occurrence.” The statement adds that air safety investigators from the Directorate of Accident investigation from the ministry have commenced investigations into the incident.