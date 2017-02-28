A3 road along Nata village damaged in the wake of flash floods

The country’s road infrastructure continues to deteriorate in the wake of recent flash floods.

The A1 road has been the hardest hit with damage to the tar and collapsed bridges. However, the Ministry of Transport and Communication this week announced that a culvert has collapsed along the A3 road at Nata Village hindering the flow of traffic.

The damage has mostly affected heavy-duty vehicle that are temporarily barred from passing through the damaged area. “The A3 is a major public highway network that runs from Ghanzi in the western part of the country and connects to 33 route from Nata Village to Kasane and Kazungula tourist centres,” a statement from the Ministry of Transport reads.

“The culvert collapsed this past Sunday on one side of the road at 10 km location before Nata village en route to Francistown. The Roads department technical team is on site to rectify the situation in the shortest possible time, ” the press statement reads. Only vehicles and mini buses that sit up to 25 seater are allowed to pass through the damaged roads while truck and other vehicles are not allowed until the problem is solved.