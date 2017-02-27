President Khama, together with members of the cabinet to hold prayers near Gaborone dam this Sunday

President Ian Khama has declared this coming Sunday (5th March) a day of national thanks giving for the huge amounts of rainfall the country has recently experienced.

Most of the country previously experienced crippling drought in recent years before experiencing record amounts of rain during the early part of this year. “My fellow Batswana, there is nothing more precious to us than the blessing of good rains. In this respect, we have been truly humbled these past few weeks by the rains that have occurred throughout our country,” Khama said through a statement this week.

“Today almost all our dams are full, including the Gaborone Dam for the first time in sixteen years.”

Khama explains that as much as these rains were an answer to fervent prayers that saw some churches hosting mass prayers recently, the president said it is only befitting that Batswana should now give thanks to the Lord who makes all things possible. “In this regard, I am declaring that this coming Sunday, the 5th of March 2017, should be a day of national thanksgiving,” Khama said.

“I, together with my Cabinet and other citizens will be taking part in a small prayer gathering at Gaborone Dam this coming Sunday. It is my hope that our churches and other religious and civil institutions will also take this cue and give special thanks on the day.”