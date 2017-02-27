Areas along Notwane River are the hardest hit by recent flash floods

BG Reporter
Monday, 27 February 2017
The National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) this week revealed   that    some of the   hardest   hit areas during recent   flash   floods   include Mochudi, Lobatse, and Ramotswa and Otse village.

Most of these areas are located along the Notwane River, which saw its banks breached, by huge amounts of water following   recent flash   floods. This week NDMO   revealed   that Moshawana and Bophirima wards with in Mochudi saw 22 households being severely affected by   flash floods.

“Households affected have been assisted with various relief items including food baskets, tents and five households have been relocated to a temporary shelter at Phaphani Primary School. Most of those affected by the floods resided along the Notwane river bank,” reads a statement from NDMO. 

“The District Disaster Management Committee providing assistance and response in the area has appealed to residents who live along the river bank to cooperate with their teams when residents are asked to move to high ground. This is due to instances whereby residents have declined the evacuation only to later request for assistance,” the statement reads.

Moreover, NDMO revealed that floods also affected villages of Kgomodiatshaba and Dikgonnye and the Disaster Committee is responding to that situation as well. The villages Molepolole/ Lentsweletau in the Kweneng District saw 18 householdsbeing affected by floods due to the heavy rains while another area affected is Letlhakeng Sub District with 20 households.
 
“In Ramotswa the water level in the river has receded and the situation has normalized in the village, this includes the Taung area where the road is also open for use.” Meanwhile the situation in Lobatse is said to have stabilized and the Disaster Management Committee is monitoring the situation.” The Committee further advises members of the public not to attempt to cross the Nywaane Bridge even by foot as the condition of the damaged bridge is unstable and very dangerous.

This follows after some parents from Otse village wanted to have their school going children cross the bridge on the way to school in Lobatse.” NDMO further urged members of the public must contact the District Commissioner’s office, Police, Kgosi or any leadership in their respective areas if they experience flooding.

