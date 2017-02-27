BR CEO leaves a month before his contract expires

BG Reporter
Monday, 27 February 2017
The minister of Transport and Communication Kitso Mokaila has appointed Stephen Makuke as   the acting Chief Executive Officer at Botswana Railways (BR).

This follows   the departure   of BR CEO Dominic Ntwaagae. According to a BR press release   this week, Makuke who is serving as the director   of business development at BR   is expected   to hold the fort   until a substantive CEO is appointed. However, recent reports are that Ntwaagae who was allegedly under pressure, left BR with a whole month left in his contract, which is expected to expire by the end of March.

In addition, the Mokaila has appointed a new Board of Directors for Botswana Railways. The BR   board was appointed   last week following Cabinet approval.

