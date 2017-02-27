BR CEO leaves a month before his contract expires

The minister of Transport and Communication Kitso Mokaila has appointed Stephen Makuke as the acting Chief Executive Officer at Botswana Railways (BR).

This follows the departure of BR CEO Dominic Ntwaagae. According to a BR press release this week, Makuke who is serving as the director of business development at BR is expected to hold the fort until a substantive CEO is appointed. However, recent reports are that Ntwaagae who was allegedly under pressure, left BR with a whole month left in his contract, which is expected to expire by the end of March.

In addition, the Mokaila has appointed a new Board of Directors for Botswana Railways. The BR board was appointed last week following Cabinet approval.