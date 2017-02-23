Close to 200 households affected by ongoing flash floods

The National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) this week announced that close to 200 households have been affected by the recurring flash floods that have engulfed most areas of the country.



This week NDMO announced that areas that have hit the hardest by flash floods include the North East district, Nkange, Lobatse, Ramotswa, Kanye, Tlokweng Moshupa, Goodhope, Mahalapye and Mochudi.

“The total number of households affected at the present moment is 184 households and with the rains continuing there is likelihood of more areas to be affected,” a statement from Office of President reads. The NDMO added that assistance currently rendered by the different Disaster Management Committees include evacuations to safer ground, tents, blankets and food baskets.



“Moreover, parents staying in affected areas are encouraged not to allow their children to play or go near flood waters. They must remain vigilant at all times.” The NDMO further advises those who require any assistance due to possible flooding in their areas to contact the local District Disaster Management Committee, Police, Kgosi or any local leadership in their respective areas.





“NDMO wishes to advice members of the public to continue being vigilant during the ongoing rainfall being experienced around the country. The public is further urged to be careful when approaching and crossing fast flowing streams and rivers.”



In addition, the public is further urged to cooperate with the various stakeholders engaged in the response efforts. “Members of the public are further urged to listen to their radios and watch TV weather bulletins and spot announcements on possible flooding in their areas. The NDMO together with different stakeholders continues to monitor the situation very closely and will provide regular updates.”