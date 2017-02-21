Government accused of plot to topple BOFEPUSU secretary general Tobokani Rari

The government of Botswana was this week accused of hatching a plot to topple BOFEPUSU secretary general Tobokani Rari.

Through a press release, BOFEPUSU deputy Secretary general Ketlhlefile Motshegwa said they have gathered strong information that government is hatching a plan to dismiss Secretary General of BOFEPUSU from work. Motshegwa single out the minister of Presidential Affairs, Public Administration and Governance, Eric Molale as the main course of the problem. He further alleged that government intended to dismiss Rari in the same manner that they dismissed him (Motshegwa) as the Deputy secretary general of BOFEPUSU. Motshegwa was employed as Clerk at the Francistown City Council (FCC).

Rari is currently employed as a teacher in the public service. “This follows Government’s continued militant stance against trade unions, which has resulted in violation of workers rights, persecution of unions rights and draconian amendment of labour laws,” Motshegwa said through the press release. “It is clear that government is at the tail end of the dismissal of Cde Rari after they (government) made it clear prior to BOFEPUSU country wide rallies that they will deal with Union leaders.”

In addition, Motshegwa said that continued confrontational attitude by government is not desirable or the peace and stability of the country.

“The minister of Presidential Affairs, Public Administration and Governance, Eric Molale, has failed to provide leadership and direction in civil service and further nurture good working relationship between Government and trade unions. Motshegwa went as far as accusing Molale of being the source of all this alleged turmoil.