Government accused of plot to topple BOFEPUSU secretary general Tobokani Rari

BG Reporter
Tuesday, 21 February 2017
The government   of Botswana was this week accused   of hatching a plot to topple BOFEPUSU secretary general Tobokani Rari.

Through a   press release, BOFEPUSU deputy Secretary general Ketlhlefile Motshegwa said they have gathered strong information that government   is   hatching a plan to dismiss Secretary General of BOFEPUSU from work. Motshegwa single out the minister of Presidential Affairs, Public Administration and   Governance, Eric Molale as the main course   of the problem. He further   alleged   that government intended   to dismiss Rari   in the same manner   that    they dismissed him (Motshegwa) as the Deputy secretary general of BOFEPUSU. Motshegwa was   employed as Clerk at the Francistown City   Council (FCC).

Rari   is currently employed as a teacher in the   public service. “This follows Government’s continued   militant stance against trade unions, which has   resulted   in    violation   of workers rights, persecution of unions rights and   draconian amendment of   labour laws,” Motshegwa said   through   the   press release. “It is clear   that   government   is at   the tail end   of the   dismissal of Cde Rari after they (government) made   it clear prior to BOFEPUSU   country wide rallies   that they will deal with Union leaders.”
 In addition, Motshegwa said that   continued confrontational attitude by   government   is not desirable or the peace and stability of the country. 

“The   minister   of Presidential Affairs, Public Administration and   Governance, Eric Molale, has failed   to provide   leadership and direction   in civil service and   further   nurture good working   relationship between Government and trade unions. Motshegwa went as far as accusing Molale of being the source   of all this   alleged turmoil.

