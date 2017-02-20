Radisego replaces Modenga as deputy mayor

Councillor for Satellite South ward, Godisang Radisego was on Monday sworn in as the deputy mayor of the Francistown City Council(FCC) replacing Lechedzani Modenga. Modenga has been deputy mayor since 2014 following the general elections. Both Radisego and Modenga belong to the ruling Botswana Democratic Party(BDP).

Radisego’s swearing in came about after the position of deputy mayor was declared vacant following a motion of no confidence on him by Andy Boatile, a BDP Specially Elected Councillor in Francistown. Boatile’s motion was seconded by Jenamiso Mojaki, a ruling party councillor for Ipopeng ward. Lesego Kwambala declined nomination leaving Radisego to go unopposed.

Curiously, Kwambala’s name had been proposed by Biki Mbulawa, seconded by Gaone Majere with Sennye Matsoo supporting. All of them are opposition councillors. The motion, which was not part of the business of the day, was put into the day’s agenda when more than 2/3(two thirds) of the councillors supported its inclusion as an urgent matter.

Presenting his motion, Boatile said that, ever since Modenga became deputy mayor, he has not performed his duties fully a as result of his intermitent absenteism from office due to ill-health. “His office has been vacant for too long and he has not been able to help the mayor in her duties due to ill-health. I request that he be relieved of the duties of deputy mayor due to his long absence from council duties,” said Boatile whose motion was not countered.

Modenga was not available to say whether or not he was aware of his new status as his cellphone rang unanswered.

