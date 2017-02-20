Robbers get away with P1.2 million worth of jewellery in daring heist

Police are investigating a case of shop breaking and theft involving jewellery worth over P1.2 million, which occurred in Gaborone last week Thursday.

According to a Botswana Police press release, unknown culprits allegedly broke into a jewellery shop at the Central Business District (CBD) in Gaborone and stole diamond rings, earrings, bracelets and silver necklaces. “Police investigations are continuing and we appeal to the public to help with information that could lead to the arrest of suspect(s).

Any information regarding the crime should be communicated to Borakanelo Police at telephone numbers (3901355, 3181810),” the statement reads