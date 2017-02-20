Robbers get away with P1.2 million worth of jewellery in daring heist

BG Reporter
Monday, 20 February 2017
Police are investigating a case of  shop breaking and theft   involving jewellery worth over P1.2 million, which occurred   in Gaborone last week Thursday.

According to a Botswana Police press release, unknown culprits allegedly broke   into a jewellery shop   at the Central Business District (CBD) in Gaborone and stole diamond rings, earrings, bracelets and silver necklaces. “Police investigations are continuing and we appeal to the   public to help with information that could    lead to the   arrest   of suspect(s).

Any information regarding the crime should be communicated to Borakanelo Police at telephone numbers (3901355, 3181810),” the statement reads

