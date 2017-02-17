Remnants of Tropical storm Dineo to hit Botswana within 24 hours

The Department of meteorological services has today warned members of the public to expect heavy rainfall of up to 80mm or more within 24 hours.

Heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds and lightening is expected around most parts of the country today. According to the Department of meteorological services severe weather is expected to damage property with possible loss of life. Meanwhile international news agencies have reported that tropical storm Dineo has had no impact on neighbouring South Africa yet.

Reports are that the Limpopo and Mpumalanga provinces are likely to experience the most severe weather. Meanwhile the anticipated tropical storm is reported to have already killed seven people, displaced 130 000 people while 20 000 have been destroyed