Remnants of Tropical storm Dineo to hit Botswana within 24 hours

Friday, 17 February 2017
Remnants of Tropical storm Dineo to hit Botswana within 24 hours

The Department of meteorological services has today warned members of the public   to expect heavy rainfall of up to 80mm or   more within 24 hours.

Heavy rainfall accompanied   by strong winds and lightening is expected around most parts of the   country today. According to the Department of meteorological services   severe weather   is expected to   damage property with possible loss of life. Meanwhile international news agencies have reported that tropical storm Dineo has had no impact on neighbouring   South Africa yet.

Reports   are that the Limpopo and Mpumalanga provinces   are likely to experience the most severe weather. Meanwhile the anticipated tropical storm is reported to have already   killed seven people, displaced 130 000 people while 20 000 have been destroyed

Related items
Motswasejane family cries out for dignity
Areas along Notwane River are the hardest hit by recent flash floods
Close to 200 households affected by ongoing flash floods
CEDA calls the shots at Pula Steel
Robbers get away with P1.2 million worth of jewellery in daring heist
back to top

BG Most Popular

SA student pilot survives crash landing along the Pitsane- Goodhope road
1

SA student pilot survives crash landing along the Pitsane- Goodhope road
2
World Bank approves $145.5 million for Botswana
3
MPs disown Khama’s retirement Bill
4
Khama’s 2014 decision haunts BDP in Tlokweng

BG Calendar

« March 2017 »
Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    