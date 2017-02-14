UB might re-open on Monday following University Council Meeting

BG Reporter
Tuesday, 14 February 2017
UB might re-open on Monday following University Council Meeting

The University of Botswana (UB) is likely to re-open   next week Monday following    violent student riots that caused extensive damage to property at the main campus.

UB students went on strike following a delay in the payment of student allowances last week. UB Student Representative Council  (SRC) president Bakotelo Mmipi this week announced   that the   institution is likely to re-open after a full assessment of damages that occurred in the wake of riots.

Moreover, the University Council, which met earlier   this week is said to have decided against taking any disciplinary action with regards students who were on strike. Instead this will leave the students at the discretion of the Executive management.  “We are therefore all at the mercy of Prof Thani Fako and his team now,” Mmiti said.

In addition, the SRC representative said that there should be a task teams to link registration to allowance payments so that student funds are not delayed.“The Bookstore Contract shall be reviewed and the students concerns considered. Although there are sad consequences we may face, I am glad to say that students have fought a really good fight and your younger brothers and sisters will enjoy this hard work.” For his part student affairs   minister Mpho Molokwe said   the UB bookstore contract may need to be review as it is a monopoly.

“Students need the liberty to buy books from other   bookstores around,” he said. Meanwhile, the UB Director- Public Affairs Mhitshane Reetsang   said she is yet to   receive   information on what   transpired   at   the university council meeting.

