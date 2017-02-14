UB might re-open on Monday following University Council Meeting

The University of Botswana (UB) is likely to re-open next week Monday following violent student riots that caused extensive damage to property at the main campus.

UB students went on strike following a delay in the payment of student allowances last week. UB Student Representative Council (SRC) president Bakotelo Mmipi this week announced that the institution is likely to re-open after a full assessment of damages that occurred in the wake of riots.

Moreover, the University Council, which met earlier this week is said to have decided against taking any disciplinary action with regards students who were on strike. Instead this will leave the students at the discretion of the Executive management. “We are therefore all at the mercy of Prof Thani Fako and his team now,” Mmiti said.

In addition, the SRC representative said that there should be a task teams to link registration to allowance payments so that student funds are not delayed.“The Bookstore Contract shall be reviewed and the students concerns considered. Although there are sad consequences we may face, I am glad to say that students have fought a really good fight and your younger brothers and sisters will enjoy this hard work.” For his part student affairs minister Mpho Molokwe said the UB bookstore contract may need to be review as it is a monopoly.

“Students need the liberty to buy books from other bookstores around,” he said. Meanwhile, the UB Director- Public Affairs Mhitshane Reetsang said she is yet to receive information on what transpired at the university council meeting.