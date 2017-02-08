Corruption court initiative has become a success

Chief Justice Maruping Dibotelo this week applauded the setting up of the Corruption Court. The Corruption court, based in Gaborone was formed to primarily deal with corruption cases.

Addressing the 2017 Legal year ceremony held at the Gaborone High Court on Tuesday Dibotelo said: “The setting up of this court in 2012 under the Superintendence of a High Court judge was informed by exigencies of dealing with corruption cases.”

“When the court was set up there were about 160 cases. As I report there are 22 cases, meaning that if the judge was solely dedicated to this court he would be idle because on average a High Court judge handles 350 to 400 hard core cases per annum of all case types.”

Moreover, Dibotelo advised the entire nation to decisively deal with corruption to inculcate the norm into the young ones, adding that this is one of the key strategies outlined in Vision 2036, which outlines the development of human capital to transform the country into knowledge based economy that is globally competitive. “The success of this court, like our other initiatives such as the special Stock Theft and Traffic Courts, is largely dependent on co-operation and co-ordination of all the key stakeholders,” he said.