Batswana urged to renew postal boxes on time

BotswanaPost has urged all its customers to renew their postal box rentals before the anticipated end of year congestion at Post offices.



Acting Marketing and Communications General Manager, Joyce Manase-Ntau said the festive season is a period of great excitement filled with a celebratory mood, and can sometimes lead to risks of customers forgetting to renew their postal boxes. “We encourage customers to “beat” last minute queues and avoid penalty fees to the extent of even losing their Boxes.”



While most of the customers are only aware of the standard mail boxes seen around the country, and of late the home mail delivery boxes as well, she indicated that, few are aware of the premier boxes which are state-of-the-art, accessed via a personal code and housed in a vault at Masa Centre. These are bought and renewed in a similar manner like the others.



In addition to the traditional over-the-counter payments made at the Post Office, BotswanaPost has also availed an alternative and convenient means to pay for your postal box through the BotswanaPost Mobile App at anytime, anywhere across the globe. The channel also allows customers to purchase prepaid electricity, prepaid airtime and pay for their water bills on the go. This can be downloaded via the Apple Store for iPhone users https://goo.gl/WUINeH or Play Store for Android users https://goo.gl/xUrf8f.



