Police not aware of warrant to arrest BDF Commander

The Gaborone High court this week issued warrant of arrest for BDF Commander Lieutenant General Placid Segokgo.

The court found Segokgo to be in contempt of court following a judgement that favoured Botswana Defence Force (BDF) couple Thabang Thapisang and Kozondu Uariaua. The two had dragged the BDF before court for unfair dismissal. “A warrant of arrest is hereby issued for immediate arrest and detention of the Commander of the BDF. Lt Gen Placid Segokgo,” the court document reads.

The BDF boss is to be detained with immediate effect for a period of 30 days. The court order further directs the police to carry out the order with immediate effect. Meanwhile, the Botswana Police Service (BPS) spokesperson Jayson Chabota said they are not aware of the court order instructing them to arrest Segokgo.



