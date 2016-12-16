Police not aware of warrant to arrest BDF Commander

BG reporter
Friday, 16 December 2016
Police not aware of warrant to arrest BDF Commander

The Gaborone High court this week    issued warrant of arrest   for BDF   Commander Lieutenant General Placid Segokgo. 

The     court   found Segokgo to be   in contempt of court following a   judgement   that favoured   Botswana   Defence   Force (BDF) couple Thabang Thapisang and   Kozondu Uariaua. The two   had   dragged   the BDF   before   court   for   unfair dismissal.  “A warrant of arrest is hereby issued   for immediate   arrest and detention   of the Commander   of the BDF. Lt Gen Placid Segokgo,” the court document   reads. 

The BDF boss is to be detained with immediate effect for a period of 30 days. The court order   further directs the police to carry out the   order   with immediate effect. Meanwhile, the Botswana Police Service (BPS) spokesperson Jayson Chabota said they are   not aware of the   court order   instructing them to arrest Segokgo.

 

back to top

BG Most Popular

SA student pilot survives crash landing along the Pitsane- Goodhope road
1

SA student pilot survives crash landing along the Pitsane- Goodhope road
2
World Bank approves $145.5 million for Botswana
3
MPs disown Khama’s retirement Bill
4
Khama’s 2014 decision haunts BDP in Tlokweng

BG Calendar

« March 2017 »
Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    