Dwindling rail sector performance worrisome

Aworrying phenomenon, which is increasing in its visibility and intensity, relates to the dwindling rail sector performance, an official with the Transport and Communications Ministry has said.

Director of Transport Planning and Policy, Orapeleng Mosigi said this is becoming a major concern to governments, customers and the public. He explained that lack of capacity on the railways part coupled with inefficiency as seen by railway customers has contributed to a significant decline in railways market share to the detriment of the regional economy.

Railways, he said, therefore must work very hard to redeem themselves and reclaim their leadership positions as the transport mode of choice. “I am aware that railways by their nature and character are better placed to offer relatively cheaper tariffs, environmentally friendly operations as well as being more fuel efficient. These broad strengths of the rail transport industry must be taken full advantage of to further reinforce the railways’ positive contribution to our SADC economies,” stated Mosigi during a recent Southern African Railways Association (SARA) board members meeting in Gaborone.Mosigi explained that it is the purpose of SARA to promote the common business interest of railways in Southern Africa by establishing a regional framework for the joint delivery of a cost effective, regionally integrated seamless and predictable railway transport service.

He stated that the importance of rail transport industry cannot therefore be under played as a necessary catalyst to achieving the desirable aspirations of integrating and unifying the region to ensure regional prosperity. “In this regard the railways must continue to position themselves appropriately as major players in the surface transport sector.

We have to be reminded that the ultimate effect of SADC initiatives in infrastructure development is to boost traffic and carrying capacity of surface transport networks, reduce transport and communication cost,” pointed out Mosigi adding that they are convinced as SADC governments that railways can still do better with the resources currently at their disposal.He revealed that while the issue of infrastructure funding remains a key challenge to railways in the region and continent at large, the SADC Ministers of Transport continue to play their supportive role as evidence by notable decisions leading to the removal of road fuel levies on fuel used by locomotives.

He said it is encouraging to see efforts made by SARA towards improvement of railway performance in the region.SARA is scheduled to host a 2017 Rail Conference and Exhibition in May in South Africa under the theme ‘Innovations in Railways, Roads and Ports for Regional Social and Economic Growth’. The conference is expected to attract international suppliers, customers, presenters and exhibitors.