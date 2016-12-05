PSP political links exposed

Permanent Secretary to the President (PSP), Carter Morupisi is said to be causing an upset in Lerala-Maunatlala constituency as he cultivates and prepares his political path to replace area MP, Prince Maele.

Maele who is also Minister of Land Management, Water and Sanitation Services is said to be an unhappy man as the PSP is always in his constituency without his knowledge as area MP. Morupisi is tipped to battle for the constituency against Maele during the BDP’s Bulela- Ditswe billed for 2018. Morupisi’s presence according to sources in the constituency has caused tension among democrats especially the branch committee, the MP and councillors. Others believe the PSP is indirectly campaigning under the guise of his portfolio in government. BDP insiders have linked the PSP to the Vice President and BDP Chairman Mokgweetsi Masisi’s camp.

“We learn that the PSP will leave the public service in 2018 to contest for our primaries. He is linked to VP’s camp because the VP wants Maele out since he (Maele) is not clear whom he is supporting for party chairmanship in the coming elective congress and for the party presidency,” said a member of the Lerala-Maunatlala Branch Committee who preferred anonymity. Another source within Letswapo Region has indicated that the doubt on Maele could be that even during the controversial Mmadinare elective congress he was not supporting VP but rallied behind Ramadeluka Seretse. Morupisi is said to have been a close ally of the VP even during the time when the former was leading the Directorate of Public Service Management (DPSM) and Masisi was Minister for then Presidential Affairs and Public Administration.

Morupisi is said to be not interested in having his contract extended when he reaches retirement age in 2018. Maele is however said to have expressed confidence that come rain or shine, he will beat Morupisi. He is said to have also planted his people in all the wards to ensure that the rival camp does not succeed in toppling him. Maele managed to win the constituency in 2014 after the controversial primary elections, which saw his challenger Sethabelo Modukanele contesting as an independent candidate. Modukanele has since joined the Botswana Movement for Democracy with other disgruntled BDP members. Morupisi is expected to tap on the gap left by Modukanele to challenge Maele. Morupisi’s continued activities in the constituency are said to have noting to do with his public service. He allegedly enjoys the backing of some of the councillors in the area as well as his wife who is the Branch Chairperson.

Morupisi once attracted controversy in the constituency when he was accused of abusing state resources to campaign for his wife Pini Morupisi at Lecheng-Malaka Ward. Pini Morupisi lost the election to Charles Mabjeng who contested as an independent candidate. Morupisi has of late been busy in the constituency making donations, which BDP members argue are politically motivated. The PSP has also adopted some of the schools in the area. He has donated tablets and blankets to teachers and needy people of Matlhakola, Moeng, Majwaneng and Gootau villages. Handing over the donations in October this year Morupisi said he was doing so in support of President Ian Khama’s appeal for the nation to help the less privileged members of the community.

Morupisi said the blankets and tablets were donated by the Embassy of China and Huawei Technology Botswana. He said Huawei Technology had partnered with his office to donate to schools that performed well in the Tswapong area annually. He also promised Matlhakola kgotla a computer and printer as well as an air conditioner for Gootau kgotla.Maele did not respond to our enquiries after promising to do so after acknowledging receiving the SMS sent to him. For his part Morupisi only had this to say via SMS, “I am a career public servant even if I have views, unfortunately I am prohibited to engage political debates.”Morupisi was appointed Permanent Secretary to the President and Secretary to Cabinet in October 2014. He rose from the ranks when he began his career as an Assistant Animal Production Officer in the Ministry of Agriculture in 1982 and advanced to become Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture in 2006 before joining DPSM.