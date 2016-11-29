Mahupu Unified Secondary: The fusing of hi-tech genius with pristine nature

The state of the art Mahupu Unified Secondary School built at a cost of P45 million and boasting the latest teaching technology equipment and sporting fields is ready for its full student enrolment.

Botswana Guardian has learnt that decision to construct the iconic school that completely changes the landscapes of Takatokowane constituency caught some of the stakeholders amongst them Botswana Power Corporation (BPC) napping as they struggled to cope with the demand within a short period. This publication has it on good authority that amongst others the challenges that caused the delay of the project to be completed and handed over in time is power and water connection. BPC’s work was delayed due to shortage of material and the upgrading of Takatokowane switch yard which took long. This allegedly delayed the completion of electrical works by sub contractor.

Speaking to Botswana Guardian, Assistant Minister of Basic Education, Moeseraele Master Goya confirmed that commencement date of construction was 8th August 2014 and was supposed to be completed for handover on the 7th August 2016. But the process experienced challenges that led to the contractor handing over the project this week Wednesday (23rd November 2016). Goya revealed that the initial contract sum for Mahupu was P414,171,603.02 but ,the revised contract sum which is what government has paid is P446,931,293.50 with additional work carried including toilets, data, reticulation, modification to home economics lab and multipurpose hall.

He said the good news concerning the financing of the school is that there are no claims and notices as an advanced P55, 469,411.10 was given to the main contractor with the same amount having been fully recovered with no remaining balance. Having unified schools is government latest idea intended to improve the quality of education. It started as a pilot project until government decided to upgrade certain junior schools in order to have both junior and senior secondary school in one yard served by one administration.

The project coined in 2014 started by upgrading both Mahupu junior secondary school in the outskirts of Takatokowane village and Tsabong junior secondary school in Tsabong. The building structure of Mahupu built adjacent to the Letlhakane- Morwamusu highway is a marvel to watch as it is an icon that changes the landscape of the highway. It will surely become a tourist attraction centre as it is strategically built in the middle of the bush in a place where travellers usually encounter domestic and wild animals.

Mahupu unified is 36 streams. Currently the school has an enrolment of 1115 of which 605 are girls and 470 boys. The school enrolment will increase to 1300 students in 2017 when the new intake of Form 4s start. Currently the school has 85 teachers of which 27 are temporary. The teaching staff will be increased to 150 in 2017. It has staff housing accommodation of 67 houses including houses from the new project.

The ministry is brain storming and in consultation with other stakeholders advocating for the school head to have two deputies. Goya said, “As the Ministry we realised that there is need for the school head to have two deputies being responsible for lower and higher level in order to smoothen the running of the school”.