Contractor registration with PPADB increases

The number of contractors registered with the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Board (PPADB) increased from 12 335 in 2014/15 to 17 932 in the current year.

This, according to PPADB executive chairperson Bridget John, was among their main achievements. She says the increase was a result of the growing demand for contractor registration service which was driven by anticipated and running tenders. Revenue generated through contractor registration also increased by 50 percent from P11. 225, 246 from the previous financial year to P17, 423, 332.

During the current year, the Board developed and published the first Price Reference Guide, which is a collaboration with the World Bank. The Guide seeks to strengthen the public procurement system in order to achieve high levels of rationality, reasonableness of the cost, transparency and integrity and enhance value for money.

John says the guide is used throughout the procurement cycle in the preparation of budget estimates and Bill of quantities, assessing the reasonableness of prices during evaluation and adjudication and in benchmarking price offers, spend analysis, trend of cost items and for reporting purposes.

The Board adjudicated 527 submissions in 2015/16, a 28 percent decline compared to 735 during the previous financial year. However, John says that due to budgetary constraints, the additional P2.5 million Integrated Procurement Management System project from ministry of finance and economic development for the year was not released and had to be funded from the PPADB reserves.

She reveals that the cost containment measures implemented by the Board during the year resulted in a deficit of P14.5 million being funded from the Board’s reserves against expected deficit of P15.5 million