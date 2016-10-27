BR develops state of the art train stations, which will include showers and air conditioning

Botswana Railways (BR) is on a mission to deliver state of the art buildings for its stations, as part of the implementation of the reintroduction of the passenger train project.

This week, BR Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dominic Ntwaagae told Botswana Guardian online that they are building new stations in Gaborone, Lobatse and Francistown. “This is a state of the art infrastructure, which includes air conditioning and bath showers amongst other features. The showers will be paid for at a reasonable price if customers want to use them. All the projects are at an advanced stage,” he said.

In addition, BR’s Corporate Communications Manager, Kebabonye Morewagae indicated that Mahalapye and Palapye projects have been deferred as a result of funding challenges, this financial year. “The total budget for the above three ongoing projects was P25million. The plan is for the two deferred stations to be budgeted for in the financial year 2017/18, with the view to have them completed by March 31, 2018.”

Lobatse Train station progress

Building construction is on-going and the actual overall project progress is 82 percent complete. The construction works were expected to be completed by November 30,2016.

Gaborone train station progress

The actual overall progress is 96 percent complete. The works are expected to be complete by November 30, 2016.

Francistown train station progress



Overall works progress on the terminal building is at 87 percent complete. The target completion date is November 30, 2016.















