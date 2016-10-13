Mokaila calls for financial inclusion policy

Minister of Transport and Communications, Kitso Mokaila has called for the adoption of a policy framework that will guide the financial regulator with objectives of providing basic financial services to Batswana.

Mokaila who was addressing attendees at the World Post Day commemoration in Mookane village recently, said, “As we ponder on the future of the Post Office we should be aware of the world trends regarding the advantage of the Post. The future of the Post is expected to embrace postal financial inclusion for the underserved communities of Botswana.”

Chairman of the BotswanaPost, Polokoetsile Motau added, “We are moving closer towards inclusion of all key players in the Postal industry, to the commemoration of the World Post Day, following liberalisation of the industry about two years ago. We hope that the Ministry with the support of BOCRA will next year lead the commemorations for this Day as BotswanaPost celebrate with other stakeholders for the contribution of the Postal industry in the socioeconomic developments of our country.”

Meanwhile, BotswanaPost was granted a Public Postal Operator licence in 2014 by BOCRA. By so doing the government disbursed P40 million towards meeting Universal Service Obligation for the financial year 2015/16. Part of the Universal Service Obligation funds were reserved for refurbishment of four Post Offices in Bokspits, Mookane, Serowe and Mahalapye and construction of two Post Offices in Shoshong and Tshesebe to the tune of P13 million.

All the four refurbished Post Offices have been occupied and are scheduled for official opening this October. Mokaila has revealed that, the construction of Tshesebe and Shoshong were delayed due to the new requirement to house the three subsidiaries under one Post Office and this has tended to increase the cost of construction than earlier planned.

To this end tenders for Shoshong and Tshesebe Post Office construction have been awarded and the expected completion date is February 2017.




















