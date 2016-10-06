Jwaneng mine employee dies

Debswana diamond company has announced that one employee contracted at its Jwaneng Mine died last night following an accident on site.

Onkabetse Ramooki, was an employee of Shoba Steel, a contractor at Debswana Jwaneng Mine. Debswana Corporate Affairs Manager, Matshidiso Kamona said in a statement that Ramooki, 26, was injured while undertaking maintenance work with other colleagues at the Recrush Plant.

A statement from the company says the maintenance crew was removing a T-piece pipe section, which fell and struck Ramooki behind the head. First Aid was applied and the employee was immediately rushed to Jwaneng Mine Hospital where he was stabilized. He was then transferred to Bokamoso Private Hospital in Gaborone for further attention.

“Unfortunately, Ramooki’s condition deteriorated during the course of the afternoon and regrettably he succumbed to his injuries,” reads the statement. Kamona said the company will continue to update as developments continue to unfold.