BG Reporter
Tuesday, 20 September 2016
Venom spitting pastor deported from Botswana

The controversial, homophobic and venom spitting US pastor, Steve Anderson, has been kicked out of the country hardly a week since he arrived.

“This is to confirm the Pastor Steven Anderson, a citizen of the United States of America, has been declared a Prohibited Immigrant and as such is being deported from Botswana,” the Botswana government announced through its social media page today.

The fiery pastor   quickly attracted the attention   of local security agents this morning following a heated interview at a local radio station where the 35-year-old American lashed out at homosexuals and came short of labelling Botswana as a nation of drunkards. Following the interview, Anderson was quickly whisked away by security agents and immigration officers.

