Justice Dingake calls for strong laws to stop violence against women

Human rights defender and High Court Judge Dr Key Dingake has called for strong legislation to curb the menace of violence against women and the girl-child.

Dr Dingake made this call on Wednesday while opening a roundtable discussion addressing the ‘Links between Gender Based Violence and Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights in the SADC Region’ at Avani Hotel in Gaborone.

Gender equality, gender-based stereotypes, engaging men as change agents as well as the constitutional, legal and policy environment in SADC member states were among the main topics of the discussion. Some 40 members of parliament within the region and civil society representatives were in attendance.

Describing the two-day meet as an “apt and timely intervention”, Dr Dingake urged Members of Parliament to use their power to legislate in a manner that will ensure health and well being of men, women and children are protected. “If you don’t, that makes you complacent and just as bad as the perpetrator”. Adding, “To tolerate it, is to violate your oath”.

According to a 2013 report by the Special Rapporteur on Violence against Women, despite numerous developments, violence against women remains endemic and the lack of accountability for violations experienced is the rule rather than the exception in many countries. The report noted that between 2005 and 2013, the number of violent deaths of women rose by 263.4 percent. Gender based violence takes many forms including intimate partner violence, non-partner sexual violence, early and forced marriage, trafficking, female genital mutilation and honour killings.

Much closer to home, a 2012 Gender-based violence indicator study revealed that more than 67 in every 100 women in Botswana have experienced some form of gender-based violence in their lifetime. A high proportion of men (44 percent) admitted to perpetrating violence against women. In dealing with issues of gender-based violence, Dr Dingake said it was important to not tell half-truths. He said the chief underlying cause for GBV is the structural gender inequality and unequal distribution of power between men and women driven by the patriarchal societies we live in. This, he explained was reinforced through countless subtle ways which, at national level tend to be reflected in laws and men’s behaviour.

He suggested that governments need to do their budgets in a gender responsive manner that shows awareness that men and women face unique challenges and should be attended to as such.

In his opening address, Secretary General of the SADC Parliament Forum, Dr Esau Chiviya said the implication of not addressing issues around violence against women and girls is far more than what has been envisaged. Left unchecked, Dr Chiviya said gender based violence can lead to fear, deep seclusion, deprivation, physical and emotional harm or even death as well as economic inequality. He stressed that without addressing the issues now, the future would be gloomy, because women and girls play prominent role in the healthy evolution of any human society.