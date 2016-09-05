Normal Rainfall expected across the country this season

The 2016/17 season is expected to experience generally normal rainfall. Most parts of the country are expected to be moderately wet during the start of the season except for the South West part of the country, where the weather is predicted to be moderately dry.

The Department of Meteorological Services (DMS) confirmed this, this week in Gaborone when analysing the rainfall prospects for the period October 2016 to March 2017. Nevertheless, rainfall is expected to improve over the South West part of the country by mid season. However, the rest of the country is expected to experience a normal rainfall, with likelihood showers below normal. Moreover, the last part of the rainy season is expected to be largely normal with a likelihood of above normal over most parts of the country. In a nutshell, an increase in rainfall is expected over the country compared to the 2015/2016-rainfall season. DMS is confident that the seasonal prediction is relevant only to the time seasonal scale and relatively large areas. However, they noted that local and month-to-month variation might occur.