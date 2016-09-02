SA Public protector, Thuli Madonsela, in Botswana to address the need for strong public institutions

South African Public prosecutor, Advocate Thuli Madonsela, this week said there was need for strong independent public institutions in democratic countries.

Addressing members of the press and Law Society of Botswana (LSB) in Gaborone today (Friday), Madonsela said there was need for strong institutions like the Auditor General and Public protector that close the gaps or holes left by government. Madonsela is in the country as a guest of the LSB.She is famous for investigating the Nkandla case, in which South African president, Jacob Zuma, was investigated for using public funds to up grade security at his homestead in Kwazulu, Natal.

Madonsela said public institutions that are usually recognized by the constitution have a role in picking spots that have been missed by government. She added that such institutions include parliament, Auditor General and the public prosecutor. However, Madonsela said such institutions should not be seen bullying government. “Parliament is also part of the institution that play different but complimentary roles,” she said.

The famous public protector who is known to remain cool headed and laid back in the midst of controversial or adversarial situations confirmed that she was a card-carrying members of the ANC until 2007. However, Madonsela said for someone to take up a role like that of the Public protector they should not be active in politics.

“Having been a card carrying member or colleague of those governing, I have always believed in good governance.” Moreover, Madonsela said when ANC came into power, the party believed they had high moral standards to govern people properly. “We said we were better that them (previous SA government) but not because of skin colour.” In addition, Madonsela said coming into office she had to ensure that she made decision that showed she is independence as stakeholders were watching to see whether she was impartial. My relationship with the ANC is marvellous.

“Most people that are excited to see me are ANC supporters. Quizzed on her relationship with Zuma, Madonsela said her last conversation with the president was three days before the Nkandla judgment that ended up in her favour. Madonsela said her private conversations with politician usually include how better different situations or scenario could have been handled. We discuss what could have happened, whether we agree on it or whether it could be left like that or fixed.

For his part, the chairman of the LSB, Lawrence Lecha, said they would host a dinner later on the day where Madonsela was be expected to talk about strong independence institution. “We want her to indulge us and come up with solutions to assist us in our country,” he said.