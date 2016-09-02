SA Public protector, Thuli Madonsela, in Botswana to address the need for strong public institutions

Friday, 02 September 2016
South African Public prosecutor, Advocate Thuli Madonsela, this week said there was   need   for strong   independent public institutions in democratic countries. 

 

Addressing members of the press and Law Society of Botswana (LSB) in Gaborone   today (Friday), Madonsela said there was need for strong   institutions like the Auditor General and Public protector that close the gaps or holes   left by government. Madonsela is in the   country as a guest of the LSB.She is famous   for investigating the Nkandla case, in which South African president, Jacob Zuma, was investigated for using public funds   to   up grade security at his   homestead   in Kwazulu, Natal.  

 

Madonsela said public institutions that are usually recognized by   the constitution have a role in picking spots that have been missed by government. She added that such institutions   include   parliament, Auditor General and the   public prosecutor. However, Madonsela said such institutions should not be seen bullying government. “Parliament   is also part of the institution that play different but   complimentary roles,” she said. 

 

The famous public protector who is known to remain cool headed and laid back in the   midst of controversial or adversarial situations    confirmed   that she was a card-carrying members of the ANC until 2007. However, Madonsela said for someone to take up a role like that of the Public protector they should not be active   in politics. 

 

“Having been a card carrying member or colleague of those governing, I   have always believed   in    good governance.” Moreover, Madonsela said when ANC   came into power, the party believed   they   had high moral standards to govern people properly. “We said we were better that them (previous SA government) but not because of skin colour.” In addition, Madonsela said   coming into office she had to ensure that she made decision that showed she   is independence as stakeholders were watching to see whether   she was impartial. My   relationship   with the ANC   is marvellous. 

 

“Most people that are excited to see me are ANC   supporters. Quizzed on her relationship with Zuma, Madonsela said her last conversation with the president was three days before the Nkandla judgment that ended   up in her favour. Madonsela said    her private conversations with politician usually include how better different situations or scenario could have been handled. We discuss what could have happened, whether we agree   on it or whether   it could be left   like that or fixed. 

For his part, the chairman of the LSB, Lawrence Lecha, said they would host a dinner later   on the   day where Madonsela was be expected to talk about   strong    independence institution. “We want her to indulge us and come up with solutions to assist us in our country,” he said.

 

