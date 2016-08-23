Local companies awarded up to P5 million in BOT50 tenders lagging behind

The BOT50 coordinator Charity Kgotlafela recently expressed grave concern over some local companies that have not met their end of the bargain regarding Golden jubilee celebration tenders they were awarded recently

At a recent press conference in Gaborone, Kgotlafela explained that such companies have not delivered as per the agreement, yet only five weeks are left before September 30th. “We are in possession of awarded tenders amounting to over P5 million of local companies who are failing to deliver most of who were awarded jobs back in May, June and July, “ she said.

These companies were allegedly urged to pull up their socks to avoid any disappointments towards the major celebrations. Moreover, Kgotlafela explained that Heads of States for SADC, as well as other guests across the globe have been invited for the celebrations.

Nevertheless, Kgotlafela, expressed confidence that all the various celebratory plans towards the Golden Jubilee celebrations are on track. “As BOT 50, we are especially excited that through our various activities including procurement, we have been able to put Botswana first and unearth a substantial number of Batswana from diverse locations across the country to participate in the 50th anniversary Independence Celebrations at the National Stadium in Gaborone,” she said.

She added that they are also pleased with the preparatory progress at Districts across the country. “Thus far, BOT50 organisers have set up committees that will spearhead the celebrations in 16 districts. The Districts Celebrations will therefore commence on September 25 with religious services followed by a gospel concerts in the evening.”

These activities will be followed by various cultural and sports activities including music, comedy, poetry festivals and football tournaments to mention a few Meanwhile, the Roving Torch continues to stimulate the celebration mood among Batswana as it traverses the length and breadth of the country in preparations to the Golden Jubilee celebrations next month.